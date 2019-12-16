|
James David Hall, 80, went to be with our Lord, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 12:15 a.m.
He was born to Harold H. and Sara L. Hall on Jan. 29, 1939 in Belmont County, Ohio.
He is survived by wife, Sandra K. of 49 years; son, James David Hall, of Orient, Ohio; also, stepsons, Robert J., Scott E. and Marty L. Baker; granddaughters, Samantha K. Hall and Erin Marie Baker; and a sister, Rebecca S. Cleland, of Piedmont, Ohio.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold H. (Belle) Hall, of Byesville, Ohio; Pastor Gordon (Elva) Hall, of Mt. Vernon, and Wayne (Betty) Hall, of Houston, Texas; and sisters, Barbara (Ray) Miller, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Nancy (Bill) Freeman, of Bethesda, Ohio.
He served in the United States Army in Fairbanks, Alaska, from 1958-1961 as a Teletype Operator and retired from Consolidated Stores warehouse building maintenance in 2002. He came to Christ Feb. 5, 1980 at Ashville Baptist, where he then served as adult Sunday School teacher, Deacon and many other positions for 15 years. After retiring in 2002 to Logan, Ohio, James became a member at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 17, 2019