James F. Craycraft
1934 - 2020
James Franklyn Craycraft, age 85, of Circleville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
He was born Sept. 7, 1934 and was the son of William Ruben and Thelma Sara Craycraft.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rickey Lee.
Jim was a 1952 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School. He retired from AEP.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 66 years; children, Julie Kay (Joe) Wigton; son, Kelly Ray Craycraft; grandchildren, Joseph (Joanna) Stephens, of Tennessee, Angela (Anthony) O'Drosky; great-grandchildren, Eli James and Saul Davis Stephens, of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Shirley Craycraft; sister, Darlene Quick, of California; and by several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a good Christian man, a good husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim also blessed others over the years with his skillful musical and vocal ability. He played many instruments, including guitar and banjo with various Bluegrass gospel groups. Jim will be missed by all the people that loved him and knew him.
At Jim's request, cremation has taken place and due to coronavirus, there will be no service and no calling hours to take place.
A private graveside service was held in Reber Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bill Hill and Willie Davis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berger Hospital, Mount Carmel Grove City, Brown Memorial or Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
