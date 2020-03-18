Home

James H. (Jim) Brown

James H. (Jim) Brown Obituary
James (Jim) H. Brown, 88, of Circleville, passed away on March 18, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1932 in Columbus to Ellsworth and Elsie (Adams) Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Harry and Clara Brown.
James is survived by his wife, Mary (Richards) Brown; children, Pam (Tony) Parks, Jack (Sheila) and Bob (Becky) Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessie) Parks, Jeremiah (Amber) Brown, Sarah (Zach) Frazier, Lauryn, Nathan, Ella Brown; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gunner Brown and Zeke Frazier; and by niece, Anita Surritt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at noon at the Lockbourne Church with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Hospital, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Arrangements are by the Wellman Funeral Homes, Circleville, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
