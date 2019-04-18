Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Picklesimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Picklesimer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Picklesimer Obituary
James Picklesimer, 89, of Circleville, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1930 in Johnson County, Ky. to Elbert and Madge (Pelphrey) Picklesimer.
He was a Korea Army Veteran, 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School, the first recipient of the Bob Bowsher Award in 1948 and was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church and retired in 1993 from E.I. DuPont.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Mary (Wilson) Picklesimer; great-granddaughter Kaylee; brothers, Bob and Charlie Picklesimer; and a sister, Loraine Manbeavers.
James is survived by his children, JF "Pick" Picklesimer, Mindy (Tim) Hickey and Kelly (Josh) Curry; daughter-in-law, Vicky Pack; grandchildren, Jason (Mindy) and Tony (Shana) Picklesimer, Brittani Picklesimer (Bradley), Brandy Bivens, Brenda Young, Ashley (Josh) Myeress, Hannah Curry (Justin); great-grandchildren, Braylon, Aniyah Ann, Ella Rose, Kasey (James), Kelsey, Michael, Mason, Marcus, Jordan, Gabrial, Grace, Aubrey, Izabella, Mya and Ean.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205 or Pickaway County Veterans Service Center, 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now