James Picklesimer, 89, of Circleville, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1930 in Johnson County, Ky. to Elbert and Madge (Pelphrey) Picklesimer.
He was a Korea Army Veteran, 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School, the first recipient of the Bob Bowsher Award in 1948 and was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church and retired in 1993 from E.I. DuPont.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Mary (Wilson) Picklesimer; great-granddaughter Kaylee; brothers, Bob and Charlie Picklesimer; and a sister, Loraine Manbeavers.
James is survived by his children, JF "Pick" Picklesimer, Mindy (Tim) Hickey and Kelly (Josh) Curry; daughter-in-law, Vicky Pack; grandchildren, Jason (Mindy) and Tony (Shana) Picklesimer, Brittani Picklesimer (Bradley), Brandy Bivens, Brenda Young, Ashley (Josh) Myeress, Hannah Curry (Justin); great-grandchildren, Braylon, Aniyah Ann, Ella Rose, Kasey (James), Kelsey, Michael, Mason, Marcus, Jordan, Gabrial, Grace, Aubrey, Izabella, Mya and Ean.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205 or Pickaway County Veterans Service Center, 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 19, 2019