James R. Leach, 71, of Laurelville, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at his residence.Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Church.Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m., and again on Saturday at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com