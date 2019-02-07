|
|
James Shepard Lewis, 81, of Circleville, passed away February 6, 2019.
He was born March 25, 1937 in Pickaway County to Elwood and Vivian (Holmes) Lewis.
He was a member of city council, worked for Pickaway County Engineers, worked for 30 plus years at EI DuPont, and was a minister for 46 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his wife, Irma Christina (Fletcher) Lewis, sons, Jimmy (Heather), and Eric (Janice) Lewis; grandchildren Jasmeaka, Ti'ana, Robby, Erica, Stephen, Merissa, Jordan and Cooper; great grandchildren Timothy, Hope, Charli, Zayleigh and Gracen; brothers- and sisters-in-law Herbert (Mary) Weaver, Rufus Fletcher and Carol (Bob) Thompson; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Zion Baptist Church, 84 S. Clinton Road, Chillicothe, 45601, with Bishop Jerome Ross and Pastor Troy Gray officiating.
Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. A graveside service will be in Forest Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 8, 2019