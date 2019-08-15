Home

James "Jim" Siniff

James "Jim" Siniff, 75, of Stoutsville, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born in Ashland, Ohio to Robert and Ora (Harrison) Siniff on May 11, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his wife, Vivian (Barnett) Siniff; daughter, Kristie McClimans; son, Jeffrey (Sylvia Ralston) Siniff; grandchildren, Christopher and Whitney McClimans; great-grandchild, Averleigh Elizabeth Harness; sister. Betty Jean Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been observed. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to . Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
