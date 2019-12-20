Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
James V. Sergent

James V. Sergent Obituary
James V. Sergent, 89, of Circleville went to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in the Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family requests memorial contributions to Heritage Nazarene Church Mission Fund 1350 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
See complete obituary in Tuesday's Herald.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
