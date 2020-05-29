It is with broken hearts that the family of Jamie Shaner shares his unexpected passing on May 27, 2020.
Jamie was born on Feb. 14,1971 and was given the name James Edward Shaner II. He was a Bloom Carroll, Class of 1989, graduate.
As Jamie enters his eternal home in heaven, he leaves behind his devastated wife of almost 24 years, Niki (Southward) Shaner; daughter, Cierra Shaner; son, Garret Shaner; and daughter, Ally and Anthony Fultz.
He will be dearly missed by his parents, Jim and Sheryl Shaner; his sister, Beth and Travis Wampler; brother, Ron Ayers; and in-laws, Rodger and Pat Southward, Teratia and Scott Welch, Rebecca and Cat Southward-Crane; along with nieces, nephews, two grandsons and many cherished family and friends.
Jamie lived life to the fullest, not burdened by what the future may or may not hold for him. We are patching our shattered hearts with stories of him racing dirt bikes, building and racing cars, riding motorcycles, his quick wit and his funny way of telling stories full of drama and sound effects. He had a tough demeanor, but a soft heart and spirit for helping others.
Jamie was a mechanic at COTA until his diagnosis of interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension at the end of 2018. He enjoyed competing at Bus Roadeo's locally and internationally where his team won multiple awards. When not working on a vehicle, he maintained multiple rental properties he and Niki own. He was a master problem solver and his knowledge will be missed.
The family would like to invite you to his visitation on Sunday, May 31 from 1-6 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
In attempt to meet CDC and Ohio Health Deptartment guidelines concerning COVID-19 and the comfort of the family, we encourage you to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing and follow the suggested alphabetical by last name visitation times. A-F from 1:00-2:15 p.m. G-L from 2:15-3:30 p.m. M-R from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and S-Z from 4:45-6:00 p.m.
In honor of his wishes, he will be cremated and his remains will be laid to rest during a Graveside Service at the Lithopolis Cemetery, 4765 Cedar Hill Road, Lithopolis 43136 on Friday, June 5 at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: X Church,11573 Lithopolis Road NW, Lithopolis, Ohio 43136, or South Bloomfield UMC Women Who Care, 5027 2nd Street. West, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103 for the Weekend Food Bag program.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
