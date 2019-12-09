Home

Jane Marcelle Kuhlwein, 87, of Grove City, formerly of Lockbourne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City.
Jane had been a resident at Carriage Court in Grove City where they treated her like family and she enjoyed the residents and staff there and loved to play Bingo.
Jane was born on July 27, 1932 to the late Stanley Wesley and Clara Elizabeth (Wheeler) Salsbury in Unionville Center, Union County, Ohio.
Jane was a retired teacher after 15 years from Orient Correctional Facility and had been a bus driver and substitute teacher for Teays Valley School District for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of the former St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lockbourne and was a 4-H Leader for many years and loved baking.
Jane is preceded in death by late husband, Edward Kuhlwein; daughter, Linda Eirich; and brothers, Ray, Tom and Marvin Salsbury.
Surviving are children, Sharon (Jim) Chandler of Rockbridge, James S. Kuhlwein of Lockbourne and Rebecca (John) Willing of Grove City; son-in-law, Joe Eirich of Marysville; grandchildren, Becky (Pierre) Dungee, Melinda (Dr. Milton) Folson, Sara Jo (Joe) Bobb, Joshua Eirich, Jennifer (David) Holbrook, Alexis (Jason) Green, Chad Kuhlwein (Ashley Dunham), Nathan (Morgan) Kuhlwein, Eddie (April) Willing, Tim Willing, Karen (Tom) Boles, Tom Willing, William Willing and Michael Willing; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, followed by a Funeral Service with Pastor Patti Morlock officiating at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville 43103.
A private graveside burial at the convenience of the family will be at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciated all of the care from Mt. Carmel Hospice and would like donations in Jane's memory made to them at: Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
