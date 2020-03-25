Home

Community United Methodist Chr
120 N Pickaway St
Circleville, OH 43113
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
Forest Cemetery
Jane M. (Sanborn) Shank


1922 - 2020
Jane M. (Sanborn) Shank Obituary
Jane Marietta (Sanborn) Shank, 98, of Circleville, passed away on March 23, 2020.
She was born in March, 1922 in Buffalo, New York to Louis and Gertrude (Bargay) Sanborn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Shank of 60 years.
Jane graduated from Ohio University in Applied Sciences (Education) and taught 34 years in Xenia, Rittman and Circleville City Schools. She was an active member of Community United Methodist Church since 1953, for 14 years was treasurer of the Pickaway County Retired Teachers and for three years, was Regent of Pickaway Plains Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Jane is survived by her two sons, James and David. James L. (Gail) Shank, of Circleville; grandchildren, Kyle (Brooke) Shank, of Greenwood, Indiana, Karrie (Kenny) Bowden, and great-grandchildren, Valerie and Cassie, of York, South Carolina; son, David E. (Susan) Shank, of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kati) Shank and great-grandson, Samuel, of Holland, Michigan, Joshua (Laina) Shank and great-grandson, Alexander, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Evangeline (Ronald) Rose, of Catonsville, Maryland.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28 at Forest Cemetery.
The family thanks the staff of Brown Memorial Home and Heartland Hospice for their attentive and loving care.
Contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice of Pickaway County, 116 Morris Road Ste C, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Community United Methodist Church, Stained Glass Window Renovation, 120 North Pickaway Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
