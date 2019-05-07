Home

Janet A. Karchnick Obituary
Janet A. Karchnick, 78 of Groveport, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. She was born Oct. 7, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Raymond and Helen (Steck) Jarzembowski.
Janet had worked at the former Reynolds Aluminum, Ashville. She had been a den mother and help start the Boy Scouts at Walnut Elementary with Elaine, and she volunteered at the Rickenbacker A.F.B. Chap School for children living on the base.
She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Rick Brown Post VFW 7941 and a member of Cooties - each of South Bloomfield - and also a member of St. Mary's Church in Groveport.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip D. Karchnick Sr. in 2007; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Daniel Skrowronek; and daughter-in-law, Marianne.
Janet is survived by children, Phillip D. Jr. (Nancy), Raymond J. (Julie) , and Helen Karchnick; grandchildren, Phillip III, Amy (Matt) , Heather (Adam), Elizabeth, Kayla, Rebecca, Jennifer (Aaron), Kristen (Jeff), and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Branson , Aiden, Shane, Conner, Violet, Nora, Raelynn, Penny, Chloe, McKenna, and one on the way; many dear friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m., with the VFW. Janet's wishes were for cremation to take place and for interment to take place with her husband Phillip at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the VFW Post 7941, 3301 Northup Ave. South Bloomfield 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on May 8, 2019
