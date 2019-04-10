|
Janet K. (Hutchison) Haddox, 69 of Circleville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.
Janet was born August 5, 1949 to the late Donald and Eunice (Collins) Hutchison of Ashville. She was a 1965 graduate of Teays Valley High School, worked for Nationwide Insurance for 27 years and was a member of Saltcreek Church.
Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth S. Haddox; son, Jason (Chrissy) Haddox of Stoutsville; granddaughter, Sadie; sister, Judy Russell of Circleville and her children, DeAnna and Jim Jr.; good friends Don and Delores Brown and children Chastity and Becky; brother-in-law Kermit (Maxine) Haddox; Saltcreek Church Family; and also very close family friends, Corby, Lisa, Sterling, Meredith, and Lily Jarvis.
Per Janet's request, cremation has taken place.
Visitation with the family will be from 7 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 until the Memorial Service at 8 p.m., with Pastor Jim Vandagriff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Saltcreek Community Church, 19753 SR 56 , Laurelville, OH 43135.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2019