Janet K. (Hutchison) Haddox, 69 of Circleville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Columbus.
She is survived by husband, Kenneth S. Haddox and son Jason (Chrissy) Haddox. Full obit was Thursday's Herald.
Visitation with the family will be from 7 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 until the Memorial Service at 8 p.m at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, with Pastor Jim Vandagriff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to: Saltcreek Community Church, 19753 SR 56, Laurelville, 43135.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 12, 2019