Janet Louise Wood Branson, 78, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 24, 2019.

Janet was born on December 4, 1940 in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence Benjamin Wood and Lillian Marie Hatfield Wood. On September 9, 1961, Janet was married to James Wendell Branson, Jr.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband on November 8, 2010; her parents; one sister, Betty Wood Martin; four brothers, Willard, Robert, Harold, and Vernon Wood; and several nieces and nephews.

Janet is survived by three sons, Troy Kevin Branson (Kim), Travis Kayle Branson (Kelley), and Trent Kerwin Branson (Becci); grandchildren, Brittany Dale Neely (Travis), Colton Trey (Cassie), Courtney Laine, Elijah James, Malorie Faith, Nehemiah Madison, Tucker Edward, Cooper Austin, Walker BJ, and Leah Elsie-Marie Branson; and great-grandchildren, Payton Grace and Rylee Allison Neely, and also Judah Carson and Emery Joy Branson.

Janet was a retired medical transcriptionist of the VA Medical Center and Berger Hospital. She dearly loved her family at Calvary Baptist Church, her Bible and commentaries, her home, gardening and flowers, and Florida.

Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2486 Anderson Station Road, Chillicothe. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm, Saturday, at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 27, 2019