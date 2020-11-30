Janet Ruth (Clifton) Martin followed her Lord and Savior home on November 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Columbus, Ohio.
Janet was a loving mother, grandmother and sibling. She was a caregiver of others, and compassionate in her walk through life. She was steadfast in her Christianity, loved her family, music, and nature. Janet was a member of Circleville Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Della Clifton, Beulah McGlone, Mary Jane Barrett, Johnny Epp, Alfred, Robert, Leonard, George, Ralph and Harold Clifton.
Janet is survived by her children Michele "Micki" (Charles) Wagner, Michael Martin, grandchildren Paul Lynch, Kaitlyn Crown, Jacob (Rose) Lynch, great grandchildren Charlotte Crown and Emma Lynch, brother Carl Clifton, sister Ida Fern (Vernon) Stiles and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Memorial contributions are suggested to National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
