Janice M. Smith, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:08 a.m., February 25, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born May 9, 1947, in New Vienna, Ohio to the late Ralph and Dorothy Rittenhouse Smallwood. On January 14, 2017, she married Herbert A. Smith who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Stoney Kohn, of Chillicothe and Sheryl (Mike) Cartee, of Kingston; stepchildren, Malinda (Phil) Knight, Kevin (Missy) Smith, Jennifer Murray and Kenneth (Angie) Smith; grandchildren, Brandy (Jeff) Noble, Aaron (Hannah) Kohn, Josh (Lauren) Cartee and Stephanie Cartee; nine great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Smallwood, Jim (Debbie) Smallwood, Terry (Dianne) Smallwood, and Mike Smallwood; sisters, Bonnie (Ronnie) Ater, Barb Ater Glasspoole, and Judy (Terry) Speakman. She was predeceased by her first husband, Arnold Kohn and a daughter, Sandra Kohn.

Janice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 1965 graduate of Paint Valley High School and enjoyed rescuing over 300 animals and placing them in homes. She enjoyed gardening, reading, bowling, and attending Southern Ohio Opry. She had a kind and loving personality, so she was always helping others.

Janice retired from PPG in Circleville after 28 years, attended Kingston United Methodist and loved her church family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. February 28, 2019 in the Ware Funeral Home, with Pastor Jamie Wilhelm officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday (today).

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 27, 2019