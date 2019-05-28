Jason Edward Tackett, 41 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 as a result of an auto accident. He was born on July 11, 1977 in Columbus, Ohio.

Jason was a 1996 graduate of Bexley High School and attended Ohio University and Ohio State University earning an Associate Degree. Jason worked as a Branch Manager at America's Floor Source in Columbus and was a known expert in the flooring and tile industry.

Jason was dedicated to service for others. He was a 1st Responder during 911 as a member for FEMA. He also volunteered and helped with Habitat for Humanity projects. However, by far, his biggest and most important role was as the loving father to his three girls and always being their biggest fan in all their endeavors.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Chris and Sally Stallman.

Jason is survived by his three loving daughters, Dani R. Montgomery, Sarah N. and Samantha E. Tackett, all of Ashville; his mother, Charlotte C. Stallman of Canal Winchester; aunt, Anne Kilian; uncles, Chris Stallman and David Stallman; cousin and dear friend Margaret Mathur and her family; and many other family member, friends and colleagues.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. on Friday May 31, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 1 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Rev. Harry Wright officiating. Interment will take place at convenience of the family at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's memory to: Pickaway County Banking Center, "Education Fund for the Daughters of Jason Tackett," 18 Long St., P.O. Box 227, Ashville, OH 43103.

