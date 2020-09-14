Jay H. Hunter, 79, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 2, 1941 in Columbus, and was the son of the late Howard and Mary (Bartholomew) Hunter.

Jay was a 1959 graduate of Amanda High School, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a lifelong farmer in Amanda. He was a member of Amanda U.M. Church, volunteer at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster Community Chorus, Lancaster Mens Chorus, Farm Bureau and Amanda Lions Club. Jay spent hours in helping build the Ed Wolfe Park. He was a past school board member and A-C Athletic Booster. He was on the committee when the new addition was built on the church. Jay was a big supporter of all Amanda Clearcreek athletics. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Lana (Marty Norris) Banker, Jason (Jennifer) Hunter and Jarrod (Rachel Archer) Hunter; grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Brock, Andrew, Nathan and Jarrah; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jade and Gage; sisters, Elsie (Ramon) Shupe and Arlene (Emmer) Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharma.

A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gerald Mershimer.

A time to visit with the family will be 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to A-C Athletic Boosters or Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 in Jay's memory.







