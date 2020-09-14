1/1
Jay H. Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay H. Hunter, 79, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Aug. 2, 1941 in Columbus, and was the son of the late Howard and Mary (Bartholomew) Hunter.
Jay was a 1959 graduate of Amanda High School, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a lifelong farmer in Amanda. He was a member of Amanda U.M. Church, volunteer at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster Community Chorus, Lancaster Mens Chorus, Farm Bureau and Amanda Lions Club. Jay spent hours in helping build the Ed Wolfe Park. He was a past school board member and A-C Athletic Booster. He was on the committee when the new addition was built on the church. Jay was a big supporter of all Amanda Clearcreek athletics. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Lana (Marty Norris) Banker, Jason (Jennifer) Hunter and Jarrod (Rachel Archer) Hunter; grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Brock, Andrew, Nathan and Jarrah; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jade and Gage; sisters, Elsie (Ramon) Shupe and Arlene (Emmer) Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharma.
A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gerald Mershimer.
A time to visit with the family will be 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to A-C Athletic Boosters or Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 in Jay's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved