Jayden M. and Kenndey M. Payne
Jayden Micheal Payne and Kenndey Merie Payne was born July 16, 2020.
Jayden was born at 4:15 p.m. then he met the eyes of Jesus at 5 p.m. and Kenndey was born at 4:25 p.m. and also met the eyes of Jesus at 5:30 p.m. They are missed very much.
They are survived by their parents, Cassandra Siders and Tyler Payne; brother, Noah Siders; sister, Zhyhara Siders; grandparents, Bob Siders of Meigs County, Julie and Curtis Conrad of Circleville, Amos Payne of Circleville; aunts, Beth Hawley, Marty Hawley and Doris Johnson, all of Circleville, Audrey Wycuff of New Holland, Chloie Bowens of Canal Winchester; uncles, Joe and Johnny Hawley of Circleville, Micheal Wycuff of New Holland, Rocky Montgomery and Zachory Payne, both of Circleville, and Colin Bowens of Canal Winchester; and by many cousins.
The twins are preceded in death by grandmother, Pamela Siders; great-grandparents, John and Marie Hawley of Circleville, and Linda and Dave Turner of Columbus and Sherrly and Amos Payne of Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
