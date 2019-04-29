|
Jayma Lee Giffin, 30, of Circleville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born Sept. 6, 1988 in Columbus to the late James Giffin and Pandra J. (May) Giffin of Circleville.
Jayma worked at Little Bear Market and had attended Circleville Schools. She loved being with her daughter and friends, as well as being there for everyone. Survivors include the love of her life, daughter, Jayla; mother, Pandra; sister, Sylvia Giffin; brother, Anthony Conner; nephew, Little M.J. all of Circleville; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Mike Henderson officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 30, 2019