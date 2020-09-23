1/
Jayne Ramsey
A creative, outgoing and wonderfully giving mom and grandma, Jayne "Jaynie" Ramsey, age 72, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Jaynie was born on Sept. 29, 1947 to Roberta (Cromley) and Jay Hay.
Jaynie earned an Associates Degree in retail from Virginia Intermont College. She was a beloved mother and grandmother whose life purpose was to make all six girls happy and feel loved.
Jaynie's passion was to create with her hands. She made hundreds of quilts and gave them away to any family, friend and even stranger that needed a warm hug wrapped around them. She loved to make and share jewelry as well. Christmas was her favorite holiday and habitually kept all of her perfectly decorated trees up through the month of March. Jaynie had a beautiful voice and her daughters have fond memories of her singing "Summertime" when they struggled to fall asleep at night as children. She also passed on her love of classic films, especially Doris Day movies and the musicals, "Singin' in the Rain" and "White Christmas."
Jaynie was always an animal lover and lovingly doted on her cats and dog. She was a very active member of the Bellbrook Lioness Club where she passionately served her beloved Bellbrook community for many years. She will be remembered always for her kindness, generosity and her ability to easily turn any stranger into a friend.
She was preceded in death by parents, Jay and Roberta Hay; and brother, Roy Hay.
Jaynie is survived by children, Lisa Whitesell (Dave), Katrina Arnold (Matt), and Robin Ramsey (Erik Dahlstrom); grandchildren, Fauna and Araina Whitesell, and Cora Dahlstrom; brother, Larry Hay (Ann); cousin, like a sister, Kay Sue Hay; and her fur babies, Daisy, Dolly and Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Boonshoft Museum of Discovery (2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton, Ohio 45414).
To help the family celebrate her life, you are also invited to use Jaynie's online book of memories to share photos, condolences and memories on her tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
