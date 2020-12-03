Jeanie Giffin, 44, of New Holland passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1976 in Columbus to Donald and Judy (Strawser) Giffin. She was preceded in death by her sister Selina. Jeanie is survived by her parents, former husband Ryan Bickers, daughter Tessie (Joshua) Roberts and by grandchildren Kami and Joshua. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed.
