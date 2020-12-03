1/
Jeanie Giffin
1976 - 2020
Jeanie Giffin, 44, of New Holland passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1976 in Columbus to Donald and Judy (Strawser) Giffin. She was preceded in death by her sister Selina. Jeanie is survived by her parents, former husband Ryan Bickers, daughter Tessie (Joshua) Roberts and by grandchildren Kami and Joshua. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
