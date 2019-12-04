Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Jeannine Hamman

Jeannine Hamman Obituary
Jeannine Hamman, 83, of Dublin passed away on Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born on June 20, 1936 in Franklin County to Raymond and Geraldine (Slyh) Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Kay Creamer.
She was a member of Williamsport UMC and WSCS, Sorosis Club and the Red Hat Society.
Jeannine is survived by her children, Cynthia (Randy) Metzger, James Hamman II and Raymond (Claudia) Hamman; grandchildren, Erin (Jeremy) Scott, Lauren (Ted) Dille, Ryan Metzger, James Hamman III, Maria (Nick) Pataro and Jack Hamman; great-grandchildren, Zac, Zoe, Trey, Trenton and Mackenzie; and by sister, Jerrianne Creamer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bella Care Hospice, Grove City, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
