Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Cruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery A. Cruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery A. Cruse Obituary
Jeffery A Cruse, 36, of Laurelville, died March 6, 2020.
He was born Nov. 28, 1983 in Circleville; the son of Roger and Roxie (Lowhter) Cruse.
He is survived by his dad, Roger (Debbie Shepherd) Cruse; mother, Roxie O'Neal; fiancÃ©, Kelly Morrison; children, Zander Kane Gibson, Kara, Jacob and William Morrison; grandchildren, Remington O'Neal and Journey Morrison; sister, Crystal Hettinger; brother, Jonathan Cruse; stepsisters, Britny Perry and Mindy Coe; grandmother, Marceline Cruse; niece, Melanie Hettinger; great-niece, Maddie James; and great-nephew, Mason James.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Family requests memorial contributions in care of the Wellman Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -