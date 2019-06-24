Home

Jeffrey Edward Stiles Obituary
Jeffrey Edward Stiles, 55, of Mount Sterling, died June 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 13, 1964 at Fort Hood located in Killeen, Texas, the son of Thomas and Betty (Berry) Stiles.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling, Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Anchor Pad Boat Club. He was a mechanic at Anheuser-Busch and Cushman & Wakefield Services-Amazon. He enjoyed bowling, boating, fishing, motorcycles and traveling. He was a 1982 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School and attended Columbus State Community College studying Aviation Mechanics.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Frances (Berry) Stiles and grandparents, Charles and Pearl Berry, and Edward J. Stiles.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Harmon) Stiles, whom he married on August 4, 2016; father, Thomas Edward (Barb "Mom") Stiles; children, Kristen Stiles of Ohio, Megan (Darian) Welch of Indiana and Joseph Welch of Maryland; sister, Cheryl (Keith) Kelley of Chillicothe; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and Smoke, his beloved cat.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nick Davakis, MD, Joy, RN and The Ohio Health Heart and Vascular team for taking good care of him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH, 43205, where he was a survivor of childhood cancer. Cremation will be handled by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 25, 2019
