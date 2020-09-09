1/
Jeffrey S. Reed
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey Scott Reed, 57, of Ashville, passed away at his home Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Jeff was born on Jan. 7, 1963 to Howard "Oscar" and Marjorie (Warner) Reed.
He graduated from Teays Valley High School in 1981.
Jeff is survived by his loving siblings, Howard (Mona) Reed, Michael (Kathryn) Reed; Rhonda (Stephan) Hatfield, Timothy (Annie) Reed; nieces and nephews, Jonathan (Kimberly) Reed, Tara Reed, Rachael Reed (Jeff) Martin, Jacob (Megan) Reed; Graeme Gill, Alli Gill; Hannah (Jeffrey) Wilson and Holly Reed; great-nieces and nephews, Evelyn, Cora, Jack, Henry Reed, Beck Reed, Jenna and Brody Wilson.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marjorie Reed.
Jeff worked at Monterey Nursing Home for 41 years. He started at the age of 16 and worked there in maintenance for his entire career. While his 6'6" stature could come across as intimidating, Jeff had a soft heart and a gentleness with children, dogs and his nieces and nephews who adored him.
In addition to his family and many lifelong friends, his loves in life included fishing, hunting, Hank Williams Jr. and cruising around Ashville with his dog, Bo.
Jeff will be laid to rest during an outdoor graveside service Saturday, Sept.12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
The service is open to family and friends with masks and social distancing guidelines followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pickaway County Dog Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements and Care of Family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Harrison Township Cemetery
