1/1
Jerry W. Smallwood Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry W. Smallwood Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio to Jerry and Margaret (Hart) Smallwood.
Jerry graduated from Circleville High School in 1964. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany. After the Army, he joined the Circleville Police Department in 1968 and served on the force for 26 years. He retired in 1994 as Chief of Police. He went on to teach at the Delaware Police Academy and was a State of Ohio Police Investigator. Jerry loved hunting for mushrooms, fishing at Rice Lake in Canada and deer hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis "Jerry" Smallwood; stepfather, Clyde Radabaugh; brothers, Tom Smallwood and Michael Smallwood; son-in-law, Greg Shaw; stepsisters, Jeannie Radabaugh, Annie Birchfield and Loretta Chaffin.
In addition to his mother, Margaret Radabaugh, Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Mongomery Smallwood; children, Adam (Heather) Smallwood, Jerry (Missy) Smallwood, Christina Shaw and Angela (BJ) Gambler; stepchildren, Stacy (Nathan) Smith and Erin (Jared) Wickham; brother, Chuckie (Bonnie) Smallwood; sisters, Patty (Gary) Romine, Nancy (TR) Haughey; stepbrothers, Clyde (Carolyn) Radabaugh, Jay (Tina) Radabaugh; stepsisters, Linda Hawkins, Connie Radabaugh and Carlene Radabaugh. He had six grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will welcome friends, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Jerry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved