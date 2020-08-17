Jerry W. Smallwood Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio to Jerry and Margaret (Hart) Smallwood.
Jerry graduated from Circleville High School in 1964. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany. After the Army, he joined the Circleville Police Department in 1968 and served on the force for 26 years. He retired in 1994 as Chief of Police. He went on to teach at the Delaware Police Academy and was a State of Ohio Police Investigator. Jerry loved hunting for mushrooms, fishing at Rice Lake in Canada and deer hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis "Jerry" Smallwood; stepfather, Clyde Radabaugh; brothers, Tom Smallwood and Michael Smallwood; son-in-law, Greg Shaw; stepsisters, Jeannie Radabaugh, Annie Birchfield and Loretta Chaffin.
In addition to his mother, Margaret Radabaugh, Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Mongomery Smallwood; children, Adam (Heather) Smallwood, Jerry (Missy) Smallwood, Christina Shaw and Angela (BJ) Gambler; stepchildren, Stacy (Nathan) Smith and Erin (Jared) Wickham; brother, Chuckie (Bonnie) Smallwood; sisters, Patty (Gary) Romine, Nancy (TR) Haughey; stepbrothers, Clyde (Carolyn) Radabaugh, Jay (Tina) Radabaugh; stepsisters, Linda Hawkins, Connie Radabaugh and Carlene Radabaugh. He had six grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will welcome friends, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
to leave fond memories of Jerry.
to leave fond memories of Jerry.