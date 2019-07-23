Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Jerry Whitt Obituary
Jerry Whitt, 75, of Circleville, passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born November 2, 1943 in Blaine, Kentucky to Ernest and Hazel (Boggs) Whitt.
He worked as a machinist for over 25 years at Grimes Aerospace.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Ray Whitt, Fern Gold and Loretta Edminster.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon (Bradley) Whitt; children, Allen (Debbie), David (Angie) and Brent (Tammy) Whitt; grandchildren, Lacey, Bradley, Brandon, DJ, Shirah, Summer, Destiny, Austin, Tyler and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Dwight Whitt, Kay Ferguson and Lois Humphrey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 24, 2019
