Jessica L. Martin
1986 - 2020
Jessica Louise Martin, 34, of Circleville, passed away on May 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1986 in Circleville to Jeff and Sandra (Levan) Starkey.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Roger Levan.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her husband, Alan E. Martin; son, Landon Martin; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Dora Conkel; grandfather, Melvin Starkey; grandmother, Connie Levan; brother, Jeffery Starkey; sisters, Sabrina (Chucky) Kuhn, Amanda Martin, Tabby Hutchinson; nephews, Carter, Calvin and Cameron; nieces, Hannah and Emily; best friend, Wendy Pennington; her dog, Gizmo; and by aunts, uncles, cousins and a lot of friends.
Special thanks to Grant Medical Center I.C.U. unit for the good care they gave Jessica.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
