Jessie Short Obituary
Jessie Short, 95, passed away April 26, 2020, at Berger Hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Craigsville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry and Ida Belle Cutlip.
Jessie was married on March 3, 1946, to James P. Short and is now reunited with the love of her life in eternity.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy (David) Beavers; and her son, Ken (Marsha) Short; four grandchildren, Danielle Short, Brandon Short, Brian (Traci) Beavers, Beth (Nick) Strock; and four great-grandchildren, Catherine Beavers, Ian Beavers, Ethan Strock and Lauren Strock.
Jessie loved her family passionately and took pride in all of them. Nothing gave her more pleasure than planning family get-togethers and cooking special dishes for everyone to eat. For a few years she worked at Bennett's North End Market and enjoyed interacting with all the customers there. Jessie enjoyed the friends she made at Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church and participated in many of the activities run by the UMC Women's Group. Jessie was also a member of the Pickaway County Historical Society. Wherever Jessie went, she made friends, and they faithfully visited her when she became a resident at Pickaway Manor. A special thank you to the staff at Pickaway Manor for the excellent care they provided for her there.
Because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, will provide a private graveside service for the immediate family at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jessie's name can be sent to Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
