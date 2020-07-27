James H.Harber, 83, passed away on July 25, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia, to George and Eunice (Booth) Harber.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice, William and Ronald.
Jim retired from the Pickaway Ross Vocational School and friends may recall his many years at Super Duper in Circleville. He was a member of the Circleville Church of the Brethren and the Logan Elm Lodge #624 of Free and Accepted Masons.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rhea (Thomas) Harber; children, Jamie (Sandy) Coffman, Paula (Terry) Johnston, Cherri Dunham, Brock (Roma) Dunham, Cory (Erin) Harber; and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and at 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville Church of the Brethren, 1111 South Pickaway Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged, and the family suggests wearing a face covering.
