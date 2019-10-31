|
Jimmy Lowery, 60, of Stoutsville passed away on Oct. 31, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1959 in Circleville to Arthur and Joann (Smith) Lowery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephews, Kevin and James William "Pee Wee" Lowery.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Speakman) Lowery; and siblings, Arthur (Robin) Lowery Jr., Larry (Tammy) Lowery, Sharon (Lloyd) Walls, William (Donna) Lowery, and David (Teresa) Lowery.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Wellman Funeral is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 1, 2019