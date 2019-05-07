Jo Ellen Brown Riddle, 76, left this world May 5, 2019. Those who knew her, know who went before her. They also know who she left behind.

In her early years, she was an avid Arabian horse person. When my brother and I left home, she decided to go sailing, and she did for the next 10 years. It is unknown how many countries she sailed to. After she came back home, she took care of family members.

Jo gave so much of herself to so many people. She still continued to travel until her life was cut short from ALS.

It was her wishes to not have a service of any kind. If anyone feels the need to do something, please make a donation to the ALS foundation in her honor. It is a horrible disease.

I hope you are resting peacefully, Mom. You are loved and will be greatly missed by many. I look forward to the day I will see you again.

