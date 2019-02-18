Home

Snyder Funeral Home
Jo Ellen Osborn, age 78, of Fredericktown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior February 12, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1940 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of George Washington and Lenora Ellen (Boyd) Burgett. Jo Ellen was a 1958 graduate of Johnsville High School.
Jo Ellen was a former member of the Northridge Church of Christ and a current member of Palmyra Church of Christ. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lived her faith. Jo Ellen will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Eugene Osborn; children, Mitchell (Carrie) Osborn of Circleville, Michael (Elizabeth) Osborn of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mark (Eva) Osborn of Columbus; six grandchildren, Melanie Osborn, Jonathan Osborn, Katie Osborn, Cassie Osborn, Alyssa Osborn and Brianna Osborn; a great-granddaughter, Baylee Osborn; sisters-in-law, Shirley Burgett and Eleanor Burgett; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel Burgett and William Burgett, and a sister, Georgia Lee Burgett.
Friends may call Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown, 33 E. College St., Fredericktown, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 25th at 11 a.m. at the Palmyra Church of Christ, 21184 Zolman Road, Palmyra, Ohio. Evangelist Troy Northrop will be officiating. Burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery in Waterford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jo Ellen's name may be made to Palmyra Church of Christ or to Hospice of North Central Ohio at https://www.hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org/support-us/donate-to-hnco
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
