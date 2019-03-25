Jo Faye Wilson, age 76, of Lithopolis, died March 22 at her home. She was born April 21, 1942 in Lithopolis, Ohio to the late Nelson and Ruth Grubbs.

Jo was employed by Nationwide Insurance Company for more than 11 years and spent most of her life serving as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic for Bloom Township. She was secretary registrar for Fairfield, Licking and Perry counties' Regional Fire School.

She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her friends from the United Methodist Women's "U.M.W." group.

Jo loved going on cruises and went on her 19th cruise just two years ago. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her step-granddaughter, Brittnea Long, Jo is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stanley; son, Dennis (Gehni) Wilson; daughter, Dannetta (Willard) Flack; grandchildren, Hanah Wilson, Meryah Wilson, Johnathin Wilson, Kalie Flack; step-granddaughters, Cierra Hartman, Kelsei Carter; brothers, Nelson "Corky" Grubbs and David Grubbs; sister, Andrea "Skip" Watkins; and nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4348 London-Lancaster Road, Groveport, Ohio, with Pastor Barb Salyers officiating. Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery.

Those who wish may donate to the church in Jo's memory.