Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Joan A. Pollock

Joan A. Pollock Obituary
Joan A. Pollock, 61, of Circleville, passed away February 27. 
She was born April 22, 1957 in Wabash, Ind. to John H. and Opha J. (Lewis) Shepherd. 
In addition to her parents,  she is preceded in death by sister, Judith C. German. 
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert Pollock; children, Johnathon Satter and Valerie Dorton; grandchildren Kolton, Jamie and Dustin; brother, John D. Shepherd;and by nephews Rod and Danny German.  
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Monday, March 4 from 3-4 p.m. Cremation will follow. 
Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 471 E. Broad Street, Suite 1630, Columbus, Ohio 43215.  
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
