Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Joann M. Brown

Joann M. Brown Obituary
Joann M. Brown, 84, of Kingston, passed away May 3, 2019. She was born September 30, 1934 in West Virginia to Estel and Irene (Williams) Underwood. Joann was an avid reader and listener of books, was very crafty and loved birds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ottie Brown, and brother William Underwood.
Joann is survived by her children, David (Kathy), Michael (Gayle), Kenneth (Jessie) Brown, and Kathy (Rusty) Burris; grandchildren, Eric Brown, Virgil and Samantha Russell, Michael II, Amy and Daniel Brown, Crystal Brandenstein, Carl and Suzi Black and Kevin Burris; 28 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and by brother, Gene Underwood and sister, Rosemary Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of noon service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 7, 2019
