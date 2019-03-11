Joanne Hillman, age 87, of Mount Sterling, passed away Sunday, March 10, as a result of a massive stroke.

Born in 1932 to the late Ernest and Alice Redding, Joanne is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hillman, Jr., and brothers, Francis Redding and Charles Redding.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Susan Maxwell (Zale); grandson, Adam Maxwell (Krissy); granddaughters Milea Sarap (Ben) and Sarah Leist (Cody); great-grandchildren, Kennedy Maxwell, Camden Sarap and Graham Sarap; brother, Robert Redding (Barbara); sister Barbara Caldwell; best friend, Gayle Rivers and family; Paige and Tim Robinson; Brent Rivers; Brad and Vicki Rivers; Sheri Steward; and her many other family members and friends.

Joanne was a member of Five Points United Methodist Church and Sterling Chapter #74, OES. She retired from Deer Creek State Park.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.. Thursday at the Portor-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mount Sterling, where an OES Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Additional visitation will be held Noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the funeral home where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 1 p.m., Friday, with Rev. Laura Clark, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Madison Mills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either: Five Points United Methodist Church 18112 Five Points Pike, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 or to Sterling Chapter #74, OES, c/o Carol Mussleman, 12245 US Route 62, Orient, OH 43146.

A special "Thank You" to Joanne's physician, Dr. Ann Aring, who cared for her for 15 years, and to all of the medical staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital who cared for her these last three weeks. Joanne loved all and enjoyed connecting with everyone she met. Her greatest loves were her husband, her family, her church and her Eastern Star. The "Energizer Bunny" has run her last race and won the ultimate reward of now being with God and her beloved Bob. May her faith and love for life and family continue in all that knew her. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary