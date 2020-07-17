1/
John B. Blankenship Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John B. Blankenship Jr., 39, of Orient, Ohio, passed away at home as a result of an asthma attack on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
John was born on Feb. 18, 1981 in Circleville, Ohio, and had fought asthma his entire life. John was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1999 and worked as a carpenter. He loved to hunt, fish and look for mushrooms.
John is preceded in death by grandparents, Larue and Dora Blankenship and Charles and Vera Conrad; special friend, Jammie Rutherford; and special uncle, Eric Blankenship.
John is survived by parents, John B. and Rhonda L. Blankenship Sr. of South Bloomfield; sister, Amanda (Chris) Kirk of Ashville; nephews, Dominick, Maverick and Kovan; niece, Ava; special children in his life, Masin and Jake; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103, followed by a graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. 
Due to COVID-19, we will require face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved