John "Jack" Born Sr.

John "Jack" Born Sr. Obituary
John "Jack" Born Sr., 90, of Circleville, passed away April 12, 2019. He was born September 17, 1928 in Scioto County to Lawrence and Viola (Pots) Born. 
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Bussa) Born. 
Jack is survived by his children, John Born Jr., Debra Baer and Susan Meeks; grandchildren Josh, Danielle, Allison and Andrea Baer; and by great-grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Daniel, J.T. and Meredeth Baer. 
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with a graveside service Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to General Missionary Department of Churches of Christ in Christian Union, 1553 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.  
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
