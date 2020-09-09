John Brown, 60, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020.
He was born on March 6, 1960 in Circleville to John and Margie (Westenbarger) Brown.
He had worked for the City of Circleville Fire Department for 19 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Brown.
John is survived by his daughter, Abby Dollison; sister, Krista (David) Cowan; and by two nephews and one niece.
Cremation has taken place and burial of the ashes will be at a later date in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.