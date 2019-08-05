Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
John C. Daniels Obituary
John C. Daniels, 55, of Orient, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. John was born on Nov. 1, 1963 to the late John and Virginia (Osborne) Daniels in Paintsville, Kentucky. John was a self-employed carpet layer. He was a follower and fan of baseball and loved collecting and trading cards. He enjoyed playing guitar all of his life, loved to go fishing and truly enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by children, Blake (Misty) Daniels and Robert (Leah) Daniels of Orient, Preston (September) Daniels of Circleville and Savannah Daniels (Brian McGlaughlin) of Chillicothe; wife, Robin (Henson) Daniels; brother, Steve A. Daniels (Elizabeth Tobin) of Ashville; sister, Sherry L. Daniels of Defiance; 18 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on August 9 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver-Cheek to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
