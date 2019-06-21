John C. Gutheil, 58 of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 unexpectedly.

He was born on Oct. 29, 1960 to the late Robert C. and Betty (Cluff) Gutheil of Ashville. John graduated from Teays Valley H.S. in 1979. He was the owner of Columbus Bargain House Appliance and Parts on Westerville Road in Columbus for a number of years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Gutheil; and a grandson, Jayden Maximus Gutheil.

John is survived by his children, Johnny Gutheil of Columbus, Nicholas Gutheil of Delaware, Derek Shamlin of Columbus, Brittany Gutheil of Columbus, Kaitlynn Gutheil of Circleville, and Nikki Hicks of Chillicothe; mother of his children, Karen Gutheil of Circleville; grandchildren Allenia, Autumn, Michael, Alyssa, and Brock Hicks, Hayden Jayce "Bo" Waits, and Emerie Gutheil; sisters ,Carol (Keith) Casey, Judy Gutheil, Susan Wendt, Sally Henson, Mary (Lloyd) Crosby, and Rose (Art) Persinger; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Keith Casey officiating with calling hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Columbus.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 22, 2019