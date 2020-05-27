John Cooley
John Cooley, 76, of Ashville, passed away on May 23, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1943 in Union County to John and Irene (Smith) Cooley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Marilyn Cooley.
John is survived his wife, Susie (Feyh) Cooley; children, Melissa Rice, Benjamin Cooley and Marlene Schmidt; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and by brother, Gary Cooley.
Private services were held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
