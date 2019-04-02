Home

John Cooper Obituary
John Cooper, 73, of Circleville, passed away April 1, 2019. 
He was born on April 11, 1945 in West Virginia to Delbert and Janell (Kemplen) Cooper. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Griffin, Doris Davis and Edith Craze. 
John is survived by his wife, Christine (Warner) Cooper; children, John (Krista) Cooper, Anthony (Stacey) Cooper, Cynthia (John) Davidson; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Dink (Nelda) Cooper, Delbert (Evelyn) Cooper, Margaret Russell and Phyllis (Don) Chad. 
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor David Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. 
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. 
Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
