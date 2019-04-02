John Cooper, 73, of Circleville, passed away April 1, 2019.

He was born on April 11, 1945 in West Virginia to Delbert and Janell (Kemplen) Cooper.

John is survived by his wife, Christine (Warner) Cooper; children, John (Krista) Cooper, Anthony (Stacey) Cooper, Cynthia (John) Davidson; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Dink (Nelda) Cooper, Delbert (Evelyn) Cooper, Margaret Russell and Phyllis (Don) Chad.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor David Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231.