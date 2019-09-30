Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hampp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Hampp


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Hampp Obituary
John Edward Hampp, 80, of Kingston, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
John was born on July 26, 1939 in Circleville. He was the adopted son of and preceded in death by Irvin and Eva (Martin) Hampp.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki Lynn (Kerns) Hampp; son, John Paul (Toni) Hampp; granddaughters, Bobbi (Gary) Brady, and Nikki Lynn Hampp; great-granddaughter, Addison Lynn Hampp, all of Kingston; siblings, Steve (Kate) Stevens, of Columbus, Kenny Martin, Keith Hampp, and Lloyd Koch, all of Circleville; Richard Koch, and Ilene Arsenault, both of Florida, and Patty Koch, of Columbus.
John graduated from Circleville High School Class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-62 on the USS Princeton. He served in the special services at Pearl Harbor where he met and ran a spotlight for Elvis Presley in 1961. This left a lifelong impression on John - Elvis was his favorite and John sang Elvis songs his whole life. John loved dancing, taking cruises, playing cards and, in later years, the occasional casino trip. In Florida, he was known as the "Pie-Guy" for making pies for friends and family. He worked a number of factory jobs in the Scioto Valley and, ultimately, retired from work at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was a member of the Chillicothe and Circleville Eagles, American Legion Post 134, VFW Post 3331, and Am Vets Post 2256, where he served as District Finance Officer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with the Rev. Tony Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on John's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now