John Edward Hampp, 80, of Kingston, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
John was born on July 26, 1939 in Circleville. He was the adopted son of and preceded in death by Irvin and Eva (Martin) Hampp.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki Lynn (Kerns) Hampp; son, John Paul (Toni) Hampp; granddaughters, Bobbi (Gary) Brady, and Nikki Lynn Hampp; great-granddaughter, Addison Lynn Hampp, all of Kingston; siblings, Steve (Kate) Stevens, of Columbus, Kenny Martin, Keith Hampp, and Lloyd Koch, all of Circleville; Richard Koch, and Ilene Arsenault, both of Florida, and Patty Koch, of Columbus.
John graduated from Circleville High School Class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-62 on the USS Princeton. He served in the special services at Pearl Harbor where he met and ran a spotlight for Elvis Presley in 1961. This left a lifelong impression on John - Elvis was his favorite and John sang Elvis songs his whole life. John loved dancing, taking cruises, playing cards and, in later years, the occasional casino trip. In Florida, he was known as the "Pie-Guy" for making pies for friends and family. He worked a number of factory jobs in the Scioto Valley and, ultimately, retired from work at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was a member of the Chillicothe and Circleville Eagles, American Legion Post 134, VFW Post 3331, and Am Vets Post 2256, where he served as District Finance Officer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with the Rev. Tony Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on John's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 28, 2019