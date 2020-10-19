1/
John Gillian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Gillian, 66, of Washington Court House passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on Dec. 29, 1953 in Circleville.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Gillian, sister Betty Gray and sister-in-law Joy Gillian. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
John is survived by his sisters Mary (Mike) McEllvain of Kingston, Debbie (Dave) Miller of Washington Court House, brothers Bill (Mary) Gillian of Newport, KY, Larry Gillian of South Bloomingville and Mike (Paula) Gillian of Circleville and by many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Meade Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved