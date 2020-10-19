John Gillian, 66, of Washington Court House passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on Dec. 29, 1953 in Circleville.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Gillian, sister Betty Gray and sister-in-law Joy Gillian. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
John is survived by his sisters Mary (Mike) McEllvain of Kingston, Debbie (Dave) Miller of Washington Court House, brothers Bill (Mary) Gillian of Newport, KY, Larry Gillian of South Bloomingville and Mike (Paula) Gillian of Circleville and by many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Meade Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
