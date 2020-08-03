1/
John Moss
John Moss, 78, Williamsport, died Aug. 1, 2020 at OSU Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1941 in Circleville, the son of John and Anna (Colliet) Moss.
He was a 1959 graduate of Ashville High School, a U.S. Army veteran, member of American Legion #618 and retired from E.I. Dupont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dora (Kiser) Moss; sister, Barbara Moss; and brother-in-law, Doyle Kiser.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Moss; brother, Bill Moss; brother-in-law, Doug (Marty) Kiser; sister-in-law, Connie Kiser; nephews and nieces, Leslie Kiser Cassidy, Jefferson and Riley Kiser, Grace Kiser Provost, Annie and Jefferson Kiser.
Cremation has taken place.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
