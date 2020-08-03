John Moss, 78, Williamsport, died Aug. 1, 2020 at OSU Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1941 in Circleville, the son of John and Anna (Colliet) Moss.
He was a 1959 graduate of Ashville High School, a U.S. Army veteran, member of American Legion #618 and retired from E.I. Dupont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dora (Kiser) Moss; sister, Barbara Moss; and brother-in-law, Doyle Kiser.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Moss; brother, Bill Moss; brother-in-law, Doug (Marty) Kiser; sister-in-law, Connie Kiser; nephews and nieces, Leslie Kiser Cassidy, Jefferson and Riley Kiser, Grace Kiser Provost, Annie and Jefferson Kiser.
Cremation has taken place.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
