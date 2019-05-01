Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
John Patrick Adkins, age 56, passed away April 30, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was born on March 17, 1963 to his parents, Gene Brown and Carol Adkins in Circleville, Ohio.
John loved meeting new people, and never knew a stranger. He also loved to play cards, Texas Hold 'Em being his favorite. John was a talented Jack of all trades who could do an array of different jobs, and he enjoyed his work laying carpet for people in the community. He would do anything for anyone, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
John is preceded in death by his brother, William J. Adkins; his father, Gene Brown; and his step-father Roger Garrett. Left to mourn his passing are his loving mother, Carol (John) Estep; his siblings, Richard Garrett, Stacey (Brad) Vanbuskirk, and Steven (Kim) Garrett; his brother and best friend, Kyle Hampp; his nieces and nephews, Heather Seavolt, Richie Garrett, Aubri Vanbuskirk, Bradi Vanbuskirk, Chiya Vanbuskirk, Stevie Kay Garrett and Billy Garrett; as well as several great nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Friday May 3 from 11 to 2pm. John's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday May 3, with Pastor Jim Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Donations may be made to help offset John's funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with John's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 2, 2019
